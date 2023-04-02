Osimhen leads Napoli against AC Millan, Arsenal tackle Leeds United on GOtv 

After a ten-day international break, club football returns this weekend with actions in the English Premier League, Italian Serie A and Spanish La liga. In the Serie A., in-form Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, will lead the line-up when his Napoli side takes on defending champions, AC Millan, at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

Napoli are 19 points clear at the top of Serie A standings, while AC Millan are fourth with 48 points. The match will be live on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33) on Sunday, at 7:45pm.

On Saturday, EPL leaders, Arsenal, will host relegation battling Leeds United, at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are currently 8 points ahead of defending champions, Manchester City, and will be hoping to extend their lead over Guardiola’s men, as the season hits the home stretch.

Leeds United are just 2 points above the relegation zone. A defeat might prove costly should teams around them get results in their respective matches. The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 3pm on Saturday.

In the Spanish La liga, league leaders, Barcelona, will travel to Elche on Saturday. The match will be live on SuperSport La liga (GOtv channel 32) at 8pm. Defending Champions, Real Madrid, will host Valladolid on Sunday, showing on SuperSport La liga (GOtv channel 32), at 8pm.

EPL Monday Night action between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, will also be live on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 8pm.

