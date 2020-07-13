Red-hot LOSC Lille of France striker, Victor Osimhen, has laughed off the 10-day ultimatum, which was reportedly handed him to decide on his move to Serie A side Napoli.

According to Italian media, the Naples outfit wants an immediate response from the Nigeria international to avoid a repeat of their failed move for Nicolas Pepe last summer and also have time to find an alternative in the event of Osimhen’s rejection.

Osimhen has been to the Italian city to meet with the club’s leaders after his brilliant debut campaign at Lille, where he scored 13 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games.

However, the striker via his Twitter handle debunked the media report.

He wrote: “10 days ultimatum?”

He followed it up with a laugh.

“If you knew where some of us came from you won’t pray for us to fail,” he added.

Recall that the French club in honour of the Nigerian striker declared July 7, which tallied with his jersey number, as International Victor Osimhen’s Day.