Lille striker, Victor Osimhen is in Naples on Tuesday.

TMW claimed Osimhen and his agent are in the city for talks with Napoli over a summer transfer.

Osimhen and his representatives flew to Italy in private jet and a meeting is scheduled with Napoli officials later on Tuesday.

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli is hoping to reach a quick deal with Osimhen in order to burn off competition.

A fee of around €60 million has been mooted for the Lille star.