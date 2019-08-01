Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen is excited to be a part of the project at French club Lille after joining from Belgian side RSC Charleroi.

The 20-year-old sealed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 side on Thursday after a successful medical.

After scoring 20 times in Belgium last season, Osimhen is delighted to follow in the footsteps of compatriots Peter Odemwingie and Vincent Enyeama by joining Lille.

“Lille is a very good club that has a quality project and includes high-class players, even more in recent years,” he told the club website.

“Great Nigerian players have also played here. I would like to join their lineage and follow their footsteps.

“I am very happy to be here and to join this great club. I am still young, I am learning and I think that this project suits me perfectly to continue to progress.”

His impressive form for Charleroi last season earned him a recall to the Super Eagles squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where his only appearance was when Nigeria won bronze last month.

Osimhen was the top scorer as Nigeria clinched a fifth Under-17 World Cup title in 2015 with 10 goals in Chile, which saw him win the Golden Boot and Silver Ball.

After the tournament he decided against joining English side Arsenal, to sign with the 2009 German champions Wolfsburg in January 2016, but injuries restricted him to 16 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Despite being a part of the squad for two years, his lack of games meant he missed out on going to the 2018 World Cup with Nigeria and he swiftly moved to Belgium initially on loan before joining on a permanent deal.

Osimhen was also part of the Nigeria side that won the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal in November 2015, which also qualified them for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

His exploits saw him crowned the 2015 Confederation of African Football (Caf) Youth Player of the Year .

He has played for Nigeria at all levels, from under-17 to the full senior side, for whom he has won five caps.