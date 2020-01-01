In-form Super Eagles’ forward, Victor Osimhen, has boasted that he would beat his best friend and teammate, Samuel Cghukwueze, to the CAF Young Player of the Year award.

Osimhen, who is currently holidaying in Nigeria for the mid season’s break in Europe, stated this in a chat in Lagos on Tuesday.

His words: “The chance of winning it again is really high. I tip myself to be the winner of the award. Of course, I’m happy for my best pal in camp, Chukwueze (smiles) for making the nomination list. I think he had a good 2019 also. We would all be happy for each others on whoever wins it. I wish ourselves the very best of luck.”

Asked how soon a Nigerian player would win the prestigious African Footballer of the Year crown, Osimhen believes Nigeria is close to winning the award after it has eluded the country’s players for a long time.

He said: “I think we are really close to bringing the award back to Nigeria. We have a group of players that can do that for us. We have the likes of Ndidi (Wilfried), Chukwueze (Samuel), myself, Iwobi (Alex) and the rest of the players.

“We are really working hard to get there and bring the award to Nigeria. It won’t be easy but with time, we would bring back the award.”

Former Super Eagles’ captain, Kanu Nwankwo, was the last Nigerian to have won the award in 1999, beating Ghanian defender, Samuel Osei Kuffor, and Ivorian star Ibrahima Bakayoko to the crown.

Other Nigerian players that have won the award are late Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amuneke and Victor Ikpeba.

The 28th edition of the annual football awards is slated for January 7, 2020, at Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.

Players would be honoured in several categories, which include the African Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Goal of the Year, Africa Finest XI, Federation of the Year and several new award categories which will recognise exceptional contributions to African football and inspiring individuals.

The Interclubs Player of the Year Award has been reintroduced and will be dedicated to honouring key actors in CAF’s club competitions.