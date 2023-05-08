Osimhen: I was determined to score second Napoli penalty

Victor Osimhen confirms he was absolutely determined to take the second penalty after seeing the first saved against Fiorentina.

“I had the confidence,” said the Napoli hitman, who is also an important part of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The Partenopei marked the Scudetto in the best possible way, getting their first home win since March with Osimhen seeing one penalty saved and then converting the second.

It was his 47th Serie A goal, a record number for an African player in Serie A, surpassing Milan legend George Weah’s 46.

After the first was saved, Piotr Zielinski offered to take the second penalty, but Osimhen was determined.

“Of course, big kudos to Zielinski. I missed the first one, so I had to score the second one and I had the confidence I would score the second one. It’s a good feeling to get the goal,” Osimhen told DAZN.

“I think the curse is about to be broken, we still have four games to go and I want to get as many goals as possible, while winning the games.”

He also debuted a new protective mask, with the Scudetto symbol and a 3 on the front, plus the VO9 with the Nigerian flag in the O.

Osimhen added: “It’s a special mask, the Scudetto and of course I represent my country wherever I play and VO9 is my symbol, so I have the Nigerian flag there. I will keep this one forever.”

“For me to surpass him, it’s a massive honour!!”