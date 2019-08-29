Nigeria Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on target twice as Lille defeated Saint Etienne 3-0 in their French Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Pierre- Mauroy on Wednesday.

Osimhen started the game on the bench and took the place of Frenchman, Loic Remy, in the 19th minute.

The 20-year-old opened scoring for the hosts six minutes before the break after he was set up by Domagoj Bradaric.

Jonathan Bamba added the second goal for Lille from the spot in the 69th minute

Osimhen then scored his second of the game 16 minutes from time following a pass from Mehmet Zeki.

The Nigeria international has now scored four goals in three league appearances for Les Dogues.

Lille will face Reims on Sunday in their next Ligue 1 clash.