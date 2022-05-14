Osimhen hints on Napoli stay amid Manchester United, Arsenal links

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has hinted that he will stay at the Serie A club amid links with a move to Manchester United or Arsenal this summer.

The Nigerian has been in impressive form for the Naples side this season, netting 17 goals and contributing six assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Such form has seen the 23-year-old linked with a move to the Premier League, with the Red Devils and the Gunners said to be two of the sides interested in acquiring his signature.

However, speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, Osimhen spoke of his desire to continue working with current Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti: “I have to thank Spalletti so much. He helped me a lot in my growth as a footballer from many points of view, and I have to thank him and his staff for helping me score all these goals.

“They helped me improve my movement. He always talks to me after training and trains me both with and without the ball. I know I’m dealing with a very high-level coach, really. It is a great honour and a real pleasure to be trained by him, and I hope to be able to work with him for many more years.”

Osimhen’s current contract with Napoli runs until the summer of 2025, after signing for the club for around €70m (£60m) in September 2020 – a club-record fee.

With Osimhen’s contributions, Napoli have secured a Champions League place for next season, but have missed out on the Scudetto, with them trailing leaders AC Milan by seven points heading into the final two fixtures of the campaign.