Osimhen hands Man U, Chelsea transfer blow

Victor Osimhen has expressed his happiness at Napoli amid the ongoing speculation surrounding a potential move away from the Italian club at the end of the campaign.

The Nigeria international is thought to be on the wish lists of both Manchester United and Chelsea this summer.

The Premier League duo are both expected to spend big money on new strikers in the upcoming market.

Osimhen has been in impressive form for Napoli during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring 25 goals and registering five assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

In Serie A, the 24-year-old has 21 goals in 23 appearances, with the Blues currently 19 points clear at the top of the table.

Osimhen has also scored four Champions League goals this term, with the Italian outfit chasing success in the competition, currently preparing for their upcoming quarter-final with AC Milan.

The Nigerian has revealed his happiness in Naples, claiming that “the whole environment” at the club has allowed him to become one of the leading forwards in world football.

“The truth is, what’s happening to me is incredible. I hope the fans are as happy as I am, as we are,” he told France Football.

“The whole environment you’re talking about deserves this happiness. They are the ones who gave me the confidence that a young player needs to really explode.”

Osimhen made the move to Napoli from Lille in September 2020, and he has represented the Serie A side on 91 occasions, scoring 53 goals and registering 14 assists in the process.

Napoli are in a strong position when it comes to the forward’s future, meanwhile, with his current contract due to run until the summer of 2025.

Chelsea’s options could be limited this summer if they fail to qualify for the 2023-24 Champions League.

Man United, though, appear to be on course for a return to Europe’s leading cup competition, moving into third position in the Premier League table by beating Everton 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils continue to be heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane, but they could find it difficult to sign the England captain during the upcoming market.

Kane only has a deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until next summer, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is believed to be unwilling to sell the 29-year-old to a domestic rival.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani and Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos are also thought to be targets for both Man United and Chelsea, with a number of high-profile forwards potentially being on the move this summer.

