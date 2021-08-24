Osimhen gets two-match ban

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has received a two-match ban for his reaction foul, meaning he will miss the upcoming games against Genoa and Juventus.

Osimhen was sent off just 23 minutes into the 2-0 win over Venezia for striking out at Daan Heymans as they waited for a set play.

It has been described in the official report as ‘voluntarily striking an opposition player with a slap to the face while the ball was at a distance.’

The Nigeria international has been given a two-match Serie A ban, plus a €5,000 fine.

That means he will miss games against Genoa and Juventus.

Handed one-match suspensions in the top flight following red cards in Week 1 are Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, Verona midfielder Miguel Veloso, Bologna pair Jerdy Schouten and Roberto Soriano, Roma star Nicolò Zaniolo and Salernitana’s Stefan Strandberg.