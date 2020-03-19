Osimhen gets N39b price tag

Tottenham and Liverpool have both been told to pay Lille in excess of £90 million (N39 billion) if they want to sign striker Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window, with Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp both looking to improve their attacking line.

Tottenham and Liverpool have both been linked with moves for the Lille forward, after the 21-year-old’s excellent start to life in Ligue 1.

The French club is reluctant to sell their prized asset and have put a massive €100 million (£94 million) price tag on the striker.

Spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea are all tracking the youngster ahead of the January transfer window.

But they were all subsequently priced out of a move for the Nigeria international, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also interested in the forward.

Lille managed to sell Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal for £72 million last summer, and are now well-aware that Premier League clubs are willing to spend big.

In light of that transfer, Lille is now demanding £94 million for Osimhen, and expect the forward to be the club’s most expensive ever departure, according to Le10Sport.

The Ligue 1 club first received interest from rival clubs about Osimhen eight months ago, which is shortly after they signed him.

It’s still not clear whether any club would be willing to part with such a large amount of money for a young forward, however.

Osimhen cost just £11 million in August, when Lille signed him from Belgian side Charleroi.

His value has since skyrocketed after impressing in Ligue 1.

The striker signed a five-year deal at the club in August.

Osimhen has made 27 league appearances for Lille this season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists.

He was also extensively used in this season’s Champions League group stages.

The striker scored Lille’s only goal in their 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea in October.

Tottenham have been looking for a new striker for a number of years, but have been held back by the success of Harry Kane.

It’s difficult to find a back-up striker that would accept not playing often, with the manager’s preference always being Kane.

But whenever the England international is injured, Spurs are caught short in attack.

That was very much the case this season, with Kane missing two months of action, and counting.

Tottenham subsequently picked up injuries to Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn and Moussa Sissoko.