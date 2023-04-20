Osimhen gets £132m price tag

Manchester United will have to pay a British record £132 million to bring Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford.



The Napoli striker has been on fire this season as the southern Italian outfit close in on a Scudetto – and with Erik ten Hag said to be “obsessed” with Osimhen, interest has ramped up ahead of a major rebuild in which a new hitman will likely join this summer to strengthen the side.



“Manchester United are still obsessed with Victor Osimhen, who almost joined them before moving to Napoli, but decided against it due to a lack of game time,” CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs has now told Caught Offside. “Neither Kane nor Osimhen will be easy to get.”



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag arrived ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on March 19, 2023 in Manchester, England.



Now, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport has made the claim that United are “more determined” than others to bring the Nigerian to the Premier League for a fee that could be as much as £132m.



Such a transfer would smash the record for a British deal, following Chelsea bringing in Enzo Fernandez in January for nine figures.



Napoli have a history of driving a hard bargain when it comes to selling stars, having held onto the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Gonzalo Higuain and Marek Hamsik during their respective peaks despite interest from England.