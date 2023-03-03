Osimhen fuels Manchester United speculation

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has done little to dampen speculation that he could join Manchester United this summer by admitting it’s an “ambition” of his to play in the Premier League.

The Nigerian has taken Napoli to the top of Serie A this season, scoring 19 times in 20 appearances in the league.

Osimhen scored in each of his last eight Serie A matches and can match the long-standing record set by Gabriel Batistuta by netting in his next three pieces.

United have identified Osimhen as a priority target, though Erik ten Hag and his backroom staff are currently weighing up whether to move for the Nigerian or Spurs star Harry Kane.

Both strikers would likely command club record fees and though Osimhen says he’s focused on Napoli, he admits he envisages moving to England.

“I think it is an ambition of all players,” said Osimhen, when asked about moving to a Premier League club.

“And who knows, maybe one day.

“Right now, I can assure you that it hasn’t even crossed my mind.

“It would distract me from what has been a beautiful season.

“Only Napoli.

“That’s all.”

Kane will have 12 months left on his contract by the end of the season and could prove a more affordable option.

However, the England skipper is leaning towards staying in north London.