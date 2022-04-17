Osimhen flattered by Arsenal interest

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly been left “flattered” by Arsenal’s interest in his services.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract at the end of the season, the North London club are expected to bring in at least one new centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

Osimhen is rumoured to be one of the forward targets on Arsenal’s wishlist, but according to journalist Emanuele Cammaroto, the 23-year-old is not convinced that a move to the Emirates is right for him.

“The big names of the Premier League are following him and are beginning to come forward, but Napoli’s idea is to keep the Nigerian centre forward at least for another season unless there are significant proposals,” Area Napoli quotes Cammaroto as saying.

“At the moment, Arsenal has come forward and has sounded out the player’s entourage. Osimhen has registered the interest of the Gunners, and it seems that he has been flattered by the proposal, but he doesn’t consider Arsenal a first choice for his career.

“The former Lille bomber wants to play in the Champions League with Napoli, and then he will choose his future.”

Osimhen has registered 16 goals and five assists in 26 matches across all competitions for Napoli this season and is not due to become a free agent until the summer of 2025.