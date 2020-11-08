Victor Osimhen’s header in the 23rd minute was all SSC Napoli needed to secure victory over Bologna in a Serie A tie at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Sunday.

The striker nodded in a perfect cross Hirving Lozano to send the Naples into the lead.

Napoli are currently third on the log with 14 points from seven games.

They are trailing AC Milan and Sassuolo with a difference of two and one respectively.

Meanwhile, fierce battle await Napoli after the international break when they will host former European champions AC Milan at the San Paolo Stadium.