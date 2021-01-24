COVID-19 free Victor Osimhen was a second half substitute in Napoli’s 3-1 loss at Hellas Verona in Serie A tie on Sunday.

The striker replaced Andrea Petagna in the 65th minute but was a shadow of himself while the game lasted.

Osimhen will aim at reclaiming glory in Thursday Coppa Italian quarterfinal clash with Spezia.

Meanwhile, Napoli missed the chance to move ahead of Juventus and sit sixth, two points adrift of the Champions League berths.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side got off to a perfect start in Verona as, almost straight from kick-off, Mexican forward Lozano fired home after Verona defender Federico Dimarco missed Diego Demme’s long ball.

But Dimarco made up for his mistake by volleying in the equaliser on 34 minutes.

Antonin Barak put Verona ahead after the hour mark with a low finish into the far corner from a tight angle, before Mattia Zaccagni headed in the third with 11 minutes to go.

Napoli’s record scorer Dries Mertens and Osimhen, who returned after recovering from a shoulder injury and coronavirus, came off the bench in the second half but failed to inspire a comeback.

Verona are ninth, four points off the European berths.