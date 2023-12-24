Osimhen extends Napoli contract until 2026

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has signed a contract extension with Napoli that will see him remain at the club until 2026 despite ongoing interest from Chelsea in recent weeks.



Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis shared images of himself and Osimhen signing paperwork and shaking hands, accompanied by the caption “done,” signalling the completion of the deal.



The 24-year-old helped Napoli secure the Serie A title last season, scoring 26 goals, which made him the first African player to finish as the Italian league’s top goalscorer.

Also Read:

According to a report from 90min, Osimhen’s new contract is set to run until 2026 but includes a release clause that is believed to be in the region of £104m.



The report adds that there are several conditions attached to the release clause, including when it is activated, which could see the accompanying figure increase further.



Osimhen signed for Napoli from Lille in 2020 for a fee of around £65m and has gone on to establish himself as one of the premier strikers in world football.



The Nigerian international was firmly on the radar of Chelsea, who were believed to be readying an offer to bring him to London in the upcoming transfer window.



Osimhen has already scored eight goals and provided two assists for Napoli across all competitions this season.