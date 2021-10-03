Osimhen: Drogba’s my role model

Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen has revealed that he looks up to former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker, Didier Drogba.

Drogba was one of the best strikers during his illustrious playing career, and Osimhen revealed watching the ex-Galatasaray man has made him the player he is.

Like Osimhen, Drogba was once Africa’s most expensive player and Chelsea’s record signing following his £24m transfer from Olympique Marseille in 2004. However, he struggled in his first two seasons and was even booed by Chelsea fans.

But the former Ivory Coast international managed to turn it around and went on to become a certified Chelsea legend, winning four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League.

Although Osimhen still has a long way to go to match Drogba’s achievements, the Nigerian international’s path is similar to that of the Ivorian.

Osimhen is currently at Napoli following his club and African record transfer from Lille last year. But he had an indifferent season in his first year, scoring ten goals.

However, he has started brilliantly this season with seven goals in five games already. Osimhen has now revealed that the mentality he got from watching Drogba as a teenager is why he’s at the level where he is today.

“I took Drogba as my role model while I was growing up, and that has been the guiding light, Osimhen told BBC Sport.

“I think watching him a lot and the kind of mentality he has in terms of football has really helped me a lot to get to where I am today,” he added.

Meanwhile, Osimhen’s national team coach Gernot Rohr also believes the ex-Lille star can become the new Drogba.