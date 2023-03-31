Osimhen doubtful for Milan Champions League clash

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is an injury doubt for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against AC Milan.

Osimhen returned from international duty with Nigeria with a left thigh injury and will miss Sunday’s Serie A game against Milan.

The 24-year-old is also likely to miss next Friday’s trip to Lecce, which comes five days ahead of Napoli travelling to Milan for their Champions League clash.

Luciano Spalletti’s side face Verona in Serie A before their second leg against Milan on April 18.

Osimhen has been in remarkable form for Serie A leaders Napoli this season, scoring 25 goals in 29 games in all competitions.

He has been fit for most of Napoli’s season, missing only six games in September and October with a hamstring problem.

Napoli have a 19-point advantage over second-placed Lazio, with 11 Serie A games remaining.

Milan, meanwhile, are in a race to qualify for the Champions League next season and occupy fourth spot heading into this weekend’s fixtures.