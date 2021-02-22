Napoli’s Victor Osimhen was discharged from hospital on Monday, having spent the night in Bergamo.

The forward suffered a head injury in the dying minutes of the Partenopei’s 4-2 loss at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday evening.

Concern arose as the Nigerian suffered what appeared to be a mystery injury, and he was run off the pitch on a stretcher and transferred to hospital.

Osimhen didn’t travel back to Campania with his Napoli teammates on Sunday evening, instead staying overnight in hospital while awaiting test results.

On Monday, though, he was cleared to leave the hospital and is free to head home.

Osimhen has had his fair share of injury problems already this season, and a positive case of COVID-19 as well.