Osimhen denies Napoli control his social media accounts

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has denied the club controls his social media accounts.

La Repubblica has stated they have studied the 45-page contract Osimhen signed in 2020 after his move from Lille.

And among the details revealed, it was claimed every social media post had to be run through the Napoli directors and lawyers.

Osimhen, however, took to Twitter yesterday to state: “Fake news.”

According to the paper, Osimhen agreed as part of the image rights clauses to hand over the password of his social media accounts to Napoli.