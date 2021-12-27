Osimhen defies Napoli, heads for AFCON

Victor Osimhen has returned to Nigeria, but Napoli have scheduled a medical check on Friday to assess his recovery after a cheekbone surgery.

The striker has been forced to the sidelines since November 21 when he sustained an injury in a clash of heads with Inter defender Milan Skriniar.

He underwent surgery a few days later and was supposed to remain out of action for approximately 90 days.

However, the striker revealed last week that he would participate in the Africa Cup of Nations from January 9 until February 6.

Osimhen has returned to Nigeria to spend Christmas with his family, and on Wednesday, his national team begins the training retreat ahead of the continental competition.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport, Osimhen should return to Naples two days later for a specialist visit with the doctor who performed the operation in November.

It remains to be seen if Osimhen will return to Italy or continue training with his national team with a protective mask that also allows him to play competitive games.

Nigeria’s opening match in the Africa Cup of Nations is against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on January 11.