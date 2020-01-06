Nigerian star football players: Asisat Oshoala, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, are in the shortlist for honours at the 2019 CAF Awards ceremony scheduled for the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt on Tuesday night.

Winner of the gong in 2014, 2016 and 2017, and also among the final three in 2018, Super Falcons’ captain Oshoala, is highly favoured for a fourth African Woman Player of the Year crown, which will equal the feat of fellow Nigerian, Perpetua Nkwocha.

The other contenders are Ajara Nchout from Cameroon and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana, who was crowned in Dakar, Senegal 12 months ago.

Super Eagles’ aces Chukwueze and Osimhen are in the battle for the Young Player of the Year award, with Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi up against the duo.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons is primed for the award of the Women’s National Team of the Year, having successfully retained their continental crown in Ghana in December 2018 and reached the knockout stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France last year summer.

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses and Banyana Banyana of South Africa are contending against the nine-time African champions.

Former Super Falcons’ coach, Thomas Dennerby, is also in the running for honours after being listed for the Women’s Coach of the Year for his work with the Super Falcons.

Dennerby will battle South Africa’s Desire Ellis and Cameroon’s Alain Djeumfa.

The final phase of voting for the men’s and women’s African Player of the Year, as well as the male and female Coach of the Year, will be selected by Head Coaches/Technical Directors and Captains of senior national teams from CAF Member Associations.

Meanwhile, the Interclubs Player of the Year will be decided upon by the Head Coaches and Captains of the group phase of the current season of CAF Interclubs competitions.

The top three contenders for all the categories:

African Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Aliou Cisse (Senegal – Senegal)

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia – Esperance)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

Madagascar

Senegal

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Nigeria

South Africa.