Super Eagles duo of Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze will observe another 14 days in isolation following their return to the country on Sunday.

Both players, who arrived from Europe aboard a private jet, were immediately moved to one of the Isolation Centres in Lagos.

Competent source hinted that the players were in the country to sort out some personal issues, but would have to wait for a period of 14 days to reunite with their families.

Our source also disclosed that the international passports of the players were taken by the Nigerian Immigration Service on arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Osimhen is undergoing a third isolation since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March.

He was isolated on his return for his father’s burial and was also quarantined when he returned to France to regroup with his club.

The 21-year-old striker is set to become Napoli’s most expensive signing ever, as the Partenopei are set to pay a stunning €50 million and bonuses to Lille OSC for the Nigerian talent.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and four assists in all competitions for Lille, before Ligue 1 was cancelled due to COVID-19.