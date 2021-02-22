Napoli forward Victor Osimhen remained overnight in hospital under observation after being knocked unconscious during the final minutes of Sunday’s Italian league match at Atalanta.

Osimhen fell awkwardly after a collision with Atalanta defender Cristian Romero and hit his head on the field.

The Nigerian international was unconscious as he was stretchered off and rushed to the hospital.

Napoli released a brief statement saying: “Following his injury and head trauma … he had undergone tests with negative results.”

The southern-based club said Osimhen would remain under observation in Bergamo until Monday (today).

The incident occurred in stoppage time of Atalanta’s 4-2 win over Napoli.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille at the end of July for a fee of around 80 million euros.

He was injured on international duty in November and then tested positive for coronavirus over the winter break.

The 22-year-old only returned to action late January after an absence of more than two months.

The Nigeria international has played just 16 games across all competitions for Napoli this season, scoring twice and providing one assist for Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

Sunday’s defeat sees the Parthenopeans drop to seventh in the league table, 13 points adrift of league leaders Inter, while they trail Atalanta, who occupy fourth position, by three points.