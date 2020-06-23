The remains of Patrick Osimhen has been laid to rest in Lagos on Wednesday.

The deceased, who is the father of Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen, was interred according to Christian rites at private cemetery, Omega Memorial Garden, Ojodu, in the state.

Moment after the interment, the Lille of France striker via his Twitter handle thanked friends of the family worldwide for standing by them throughout the difficult time.

Victor tweeted: “The family (Osimhen) would like to take this opportunity to express our sincerest appreciation for the thoughtfulness presented to us and love we have been given during our time of bereavement.”

Late Osimhen, who gave up the ghost on May 23 after a brief illness, was interred in adherence to the social and physical distancing rules by the Lagos State Government.