Osimhen, Benzema top Euro’s Most Prolific Strikers chart

Victor Osimhen and Karim Benzema are the most prolific strikers in Europe in September, with six goals each.

The Napoli star scored one goal in the Azzurri’s 2-0 win over Cagliari on Sunday. Luciano Spalletti’s side have enjoyed a perfect start to the season with six wins from six Serie A games and Osimhen has played a key role in Napoli’s victories.

The Nigerian forward has scored six goals in five games across all competitions this month and he is the most prolific striker in the Old Continent with Karim Benzema, who has also netted six in five appearances.

Borussia Dortmund hit man, Erling Haaland has a better minute-to-goal ratio, having scored five goals in just three games, followed by Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig who has managed five goals in four appearances across all competitions.

Genoa‘s Mattia Destro is also among the most prolific strikers in Europe for September, with four goals in four appearances. Just as many as Cristiano Ronaldo.

The same goes for Inter‘s Edin Dzeko, who netted the same amount of goals as Destro in five games.