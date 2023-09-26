Osimhen begs to Napoli coach after outburst

Victor Osimhen and Napoli are ready to move on as the Nigerian reportedly apologised to coach Rudi Garcia following a spat on the touch lines during the team’s 0-0 draw away at Bologna on Sunday.

It had been a frustrating evening for Osimhen, who missed the chance to put Napoli ahead from the penalty spot.

This was before being subbed off by Garcia and replaced by Giovanni Simeone with minutes left on the clock and Napoli still in search of the winning goal.

A visibly frustrated Osimhen directed his anger towards Garcia as he made his way to the touchline, making gestures that indicated he thought having two strikers on the pitch would have been beneficial to Napoli in the closing stages of the game.

Despite his frustration, Osimhen knows that the coach’s decision is final and must be respected.

Also Read:

Realising that, Napoli’s leading goalscorer apologised in the changing rooms of the Dall’Ara immediately after the full-time whistle according to reports from Calciomercato.com.

Training on Monday morning also provided an opportunity for Osimhen and Garcia to evaluate the scenes on Sunday, though it is reported that there were no further arguments of complications to the situation.

All being well, the player and the coach are ready to move on and are now preparing for the visit of Udinese on Wednesday, where Napoli will hope to avoid going four consecutive matches in Serie A without a win.