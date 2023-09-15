Osimhen battles Messi, Mbappe, Haaland for FIFA Best Award + Full list

Nigeria’s striker, Victor Osimhen, has been nominated for this year’s edition of FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year award.

The Nigerian AS Napoli forward will be in contention with Lionel Messi, who has won the award for seven times.

Other top players nominated for the award are Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez, Marcelo Brozovic, Rodri, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Declan Rice and Bernardo Silva.

Fans of the beautiful game from across the globe will cast their votes for The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and The FIFA Fan Award between now and midnight CET on October 6, 2023.

Six of the 12 nominees for The Best FIFA’s Men Player Award are from Manchester City’s treble-winning side, as well as their manager Pep Guardiola, who is nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach alongside four of his peers.

The 2021 and 2022 winners of The FIFA Best Women’s Coach award – Emma Hayes and Sarina Wiegman – are two of the quintet nominated in this category.

Nominations for The Best Women’s Goalkeeper are dominated by those who shone in Australia and New Zealand during July and August.

Golden Glove winner Mary Earps is joined by gold medallist Catalina Coll, among seven nominees.

In the corresponding men’s category, five nominees from three continents have been shortlisted.

Recall Osimhen was nominated for the French Magazine’s organised award, The Ballon d’Or.

Shortlisted by a panel of experts based on player achievements from December 19, 2022 to August 20, 2023, the nominees are:

Julián Álvarez (Argentina/Manchester City FC)

Marcelo Brozović (Croatia/FC Internazionale Milano/Al Nassr FC)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City FC)

İlkay Gündoğan (Germany/Manchester City FC/FC Barcelona)

Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City FC)

Rodrigo (Rodri) Hernández Cascante (Spain/Manchester City FC)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia/SSC Napoli)

Kylian Mbappé (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain/Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/SSC Napoli)

Declan Rice (England/West Ham United FC/Arsenal FC)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal/Manchester City FC).