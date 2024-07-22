Osigwe defeat two to emerge NBA president + Other elected officers

Afam Osigwe has emerged as the president-elect of the Nigerian Bar Association.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria defeated two others to win the poll following the 2024 NBA election held online.

Osigwe, who will succeed Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), scored 20,395 votes to defeat Tobenna Erojikwe, who got 10,970 votes, and Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN), who polled 9,007 votes.

Other officers to join Osigwe in running the association were also elected at the online poll.

The included 1st Vice-President: Sabastine Anyia, who defeated Bartholomew Aguegbodo; 2nd Vice-President: Bolatumi Animashaun, who polled 26,534 votes to defeat Pius Oiwoh, who scored 11,121 votes.

The 3rd Vice-President, Zainab Garba, scored 23,550 votes, defeating Michael Olorunmola, who received 13,897 votes; and General Secretary: Dr. Mobolaji Ojibara, who polled 25,713 votes as against Abdulwasiu Alfa’s 11,730 votes.

The Assistant General Secretary’s position went to Henry Ehi with 28,552 votes, with his opponent, Oluwaseun Aka, scoring 8,317 votes, while the Treasurer is Blessing Udofa-Poromon with 17,998 votes, defeating Mbamala Chukwuemeka, who garnered 9,825 votes.

For the Publicity Secretary, Bridget Edokwe with 19,542 votes defeated Charles Ajiboye, who scored 10,989 votes, while for the position of the Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ebiere Ekpese, who garnered 26,955 votes, defeated Lawrence Ayewa, who scored 9,690 votes.

For the Welfare Secretary, Nyada Auta with 18,369 votes defeated Oaikhena Osagie, who scored 12,855 votes.

