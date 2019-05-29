There is high hope that Awori Kingdom in Ogun State will witness greater development going by the prevailing peace, monumental changes and life transforming projects that have existed since the installation of Oba Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege as the Olota of Otta.

The optimism was expressed by the Chairman of Mapcotec Nigeria Limited and a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Dr. Segun Osifeso.

Osifeso spoke at the weekend when he was conferred with the chieftaincy title of the Aare Atunluse, and his wife, Yeye Atunluse of Aworiland, by Oba Obalanlege and all Awori kings in Ogun State.

The crème-de-la-crème of the Nigerian society were guests at the occasion.

Present were former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams; representatives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

The Chairman, Premier Lotto Nigeria Limited, Chief Kessington Adebutu; former Chairman of the Federal Housing Authority, Senator Ayodeji Otegbola; and matriarch of the G.K. Animashaun family, Chief Edith Animashaun, were also present.

The guests list also included Bishop of the Diocese of Awori, (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Johnson Akin Atere; former Ogun State Commissioner for Information, Chief Fassy Yusuf; members of the Olota-in-Council; Chairman and members of the Body of Fellows of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (Ogun State chapter); Awori sons and daughters from home and abroad; members of the diplomatic corps; senior government functionaries; and members of the organised private sector.

The royal fathers present included the Onilogbo of Ilogbo, Aworiland, Oba Samuel Ojugbele; Onitetiku of Owode-Ota, Oba Wasiu Ogungbayi; Olofin of Isheri, Oba Nurudeen Adekambi; Onimeran of Meiran kingdom, Lagos State, Oba Samuel Oroja; Onikoko of Koko-Ebiye, Aworiland, Oba Joel Fasina; and Alagbara of Agbara, Oba Lukman Agunbiade.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Oba Otudeko, thanked Prof. Obalanlege, all Awori obas in Ogun State and the people of Aworiland for considering Osifeso and his wife worthy of the honour.

Otudeko gave the assurance that Osifesos would not let Ota people down.

While speaking on the conferment ceremony, the Ekerin of Ota, High Chief Bamgboye Osunlabu, explained that Osifeso’s sojourn in the community had marked a turning point in Aworiland as he had always been supportive of all projects aimed at bringing succour, hope and relief to the town and the people.

“I am extremely happy with the Osifesos for their milestone achievements, which had impacted greatly on the quality of life and economy of the people and the community,” said the Ota High Chief.

In his reaction to the glowing tributes, Osifeso gave praises to God, the Olota of Ota, Awori obas in Ogun State and sons and daughters of Aworiland for the honour.

He stressed that if not for their love, cooperation and support, all he had achieved since he came to the town would have been a mirage.