Osibajo visits Ogun governor, says Pa Abiodun lived a fulfilled life

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday said the late Pa Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, the father of the Ogun State governor, lived a fulfilled life.

Professor Osinbajo made the remarks when he paid a condolence visit to the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in Iperu, Ogun State.

The vice president was accompanied to Iperu by both the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt.-Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, among other top government officials.

Osinbajo said he was in the state to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari’s condolence, noting that “I am here with my brother, Dapo Abiodun, certainly not as a visitor.

“This, as you all know, is home for me. Papa was my father, and so, I am here to represent the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The vice president noted: “There are three reasons at least why we should be rejoicing and not mourning. The first is that Papa lived a long life, almost 90, a year to his 90th birthday. That is a good number.

“The second is that before he died, I don’t think that there was any prayer of his that was not answered. I think one of his important prayers was for his son, who had aspired to be governor of Ogun State, and he is in fact the governor.

“Papa saw the inauguration of his son as governor. He was there for his first year, second year, and he did so with great joy.

“The third reason is that he has left behind a worthy legacy. The Bible says a good man leaves inheritance for the children and children’s children. The inheritance is not cars and houses. Even houses, when it is transferred from children to the children’s children, they will end up selling it.

“The inheritance that Baba left behind is the path of Jesus Christ, the path of truth, that is the footprint he left behind, and that is what he bequeathed his children.

“I am very happy that our governor has taken this seriously. I know that all through the period of the campaign and before, he was praying and fasting.”

He prayed for the family and consoled the people of Ogun State, saying “we can only pray that Mama will live long. They have been married for 65 years, and that is a very long time.

“I pray that she will see even more of her grandchildren in joy, and when the time comes for her going away, it will not be in pain. She will not be sick; all will be well with her in Jesus name.”