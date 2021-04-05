The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will on Tuesday declare open the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival with the commissioning of facilities.

According to the programme of event for the opening ceremony, Osinbajo will pay homage to the Oba of Benin before proceeding to the Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the ceremonial opening.

The programme starts at 7pm and runs for two hours with performance of the rich Edo cultural heritage, while musician Fire Boy would also be entertaining.

The Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, is expected to officially welcome the athletes, while Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, will also be speaking on their readiness for the Festival.

To ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, there will be restrictions to the Samuel Ogbemudi Stadium, with people gaining access with only invitation cards, while states will be allowed only 20 athletes for the ceremony.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is insisting that all guests and athletes should obey laid down protocol.

A record 550 volunteers will be on hand at the Festival for a hitch free event.