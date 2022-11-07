Osi-Ekiti Day 2022: Ooni of Ife urges indigenes to embrace peace, love

Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has urged indigenes of Osi-Ekiti in Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti to embrace peace and love, ahead of the selection of rightful successor to the throne of the town.

The royal father gave the advice during the Osi-Ekiti Day 2022 celebration, held in the community on Monday.

Ogunwusi, who was represented by Ogbolu of Ile-Ife, Oba Adekunle Adebowale, appealed to the various royal houses in the community to support the regent and kingmakers in their bid to select the new king.

“I want to appeal to all the indigenes of Osi-Ekiti to be lovers of peace and allow the regent and kingmakers to decide the rightful heir to the throne.

“The community can not enjoy meaningful development when there are rancour, conflict and disharmony among the indigenes,” he said.

In her address of welcome, the Regent of the town, Princess Aderonke Agunbiade-Akin, urged the various ruling houses to shun violence in the pursuit of their ambition and give priority to the growth and development of the town.

Agunbiade-Akin also appealed to them to allow peace to reign in the community, noting that selection of the next king was sole responsibility of the kingmakers and the indigenes.

The regent assured the people of her assistance whenever it was needed by the kingmakers.

“I want to appeal to the royal families, sons and daughters of the town to let peace reign to enable us choose our substantive traditional ruler soon,” she said.

Corroborating the regent, National President of Osi-Ekiti Progressive Union (OPU), Mr Oludare Fadogba, appreciated all the sons and daughters of the community for their contributions to the development of the town.

He said that the major objective of the day was to create an avenue to unite every son and daughter of the community and find lasting solutions to the various challenges facing the town.

Fadogba noted that the current kingship tussle was being addressed by the kingmakers and the government, assuring that the next Olosi would be announced soon.

Leader of Egbe Adenike Ebunola, Mrs Adenike Ajibola, called on well-meaning indigenes of the town to contribute their quota toward its progress and development, adding that they should always create time to attend the annual event.

Three prominent sons of the community were conferred with awards of excellence by the regent, while cooperative awards were also given to notable individuals within the town.

Some traditional rulers, including the Onisan of Isan-Ekiti and Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, also graced the occasion.





