An Assistant Editor-in-Chief with the News Agency of Nigeria, Adebowale Oshundun, was on Friday re-elected unopposed for a second term as the Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter.

NAN reports that five other un-opposed candidates were also elected.

They were Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu – Vice Chairman; Bunmi Ogunyale – Secretary; Afolabi Oni – Assistant Secretary; Akinkunmi Farinto – Financial Secretary; and Alfred Okoligwe – Treasurer

The SWAN 2021 Electoral Committee, led by Femi Solaja, conducted the elections with the supervision of the Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, led by the Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi.

Earlier, before the election, the last congress of the association was held, where Oshundun thanked SWAN members for making his first term a success through their suggestions, criticisms and support.

He said the last three years were peaceful and successful with the contributions of members and Lagos State Sports Commission.

He said: “The most important thing for SWAN is to have good reports, then the state and stakeholders will take the association serious.

“The Lagos State Sports Commission’s relationship with the association has been smooth.

“The state gave SWAN a new 16-seater bus and palliatives during the lockdown.”

Oshundun also commended the state government, some individuals and organisations for the support given to SWAN and its members.

Ajayi administered the oath of office on the elected officers to serve for the next three years.

The election was conducted with strict adherence with COVID-19 protocols such as compulsory wearing of face masks and social distancing.

Speaking to journalists after the inauguration, Oshundun said he was not only happy for his re-election, but for overwhelming trust in him by members due to the activities in the last three years.

He said: “There is no way you can be a good leader if you don’t have good followers.

“I assure the members of good leadership in the next three years.

“Because of the confidence you all have in me, coming out unopposed, which in itself is a challenge to do more and I am going to do more.”

The re-elected chairman promised that his second term in office would ensure that members are retrained, SWAN Secretariat renovated and welfare of members taken care of.