Oshodi crisis: NURTW, RTEAN leaders arrested + photos of operation

According to available information, those arrested so far are being questioned by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni

Some leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers and the Road Transport Employers Association have been arrested by the police over the fracas in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.

According to available information, those arrested so far are being questioned by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni.

They include Taloo, Alayoo and Ijee, who could only be identified by their nicknames as at press time.

Following their arrest, peace was said to have returned to Oshodi and its environs, where the warring transport union factions have been clashing in the last few days.

The operation that led to the arrest of the transport union leaders was said to have been carried out by the Lagos State Task Force, headed by SP Olayinka Egbeyemi.


