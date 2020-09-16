Super Falcons captain and striker, Asisat Oshoala, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Afemola Elegushi (Kusenla III) of Ikate-Egbushi Kingdom in Lagos State.

The Barcelona FC striker via Facebook account posted pictures of her visit to the King’s Palace.

“Courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty, Alaiyeluwa Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III) of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom …….,” she wrote on social media.

Oshoala, an indigene of Lagos, is the reigning African Women Footballer of the Year.

She was also a member of the Super Falcons team that won the African Women’s Championship in 2016 and 2018.