Oshoala, Kanu, Ajibade top CAF Player of the Year shortlist

Nigeria’s trio of Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu and Rasheedat Ajibade have been nominated in the first list for the African Woman Player of the Year.

The final list of nominees that will vie for the top prize will be announced closer to the event.

The categories include Player of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Club of the Year. The nominees for two other categories; Coach of the Year and National Team of the Year will be revealed in due course.

For the purpose of concluding a credible list, the performances at the ongoing Women’s AFCON will be taken into consideration in deciding on the nominees for the two categories.

The winners of the respective category will be announced at the Awards Gala on 21 July 2022 in Rabat, Morocco.

A panel made up of technical experts, CAF legends and media representatives decided on the first list for the various categories.

The final list will be decided by a voting panel made up of CAF Technical Committee, media representatives, head coaches and captains of Member Associations and clubs involved at the group stage of the Interclub competitions.

The CAF Awards 2022 will be held ahead of the final of Africa’s flagship women’s competitions, Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022 scheduled to take place between 02 July – 23 July 2022. The event will also coincide with the two-year anniversary of the launch of the CAF Women’s Football Strategy.

Nominees (in alphabetic order by Member Association)

Player of the Year (Women)

· Lesege Radiakanyo (Botswana & Double Action)

· Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana & Township Rollers)

· Rukiya Bizimana (Burundi & Etoile du matin)

· Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)

· Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

· Jeanette Yango (Cameroon & FC Fleury)

· Rose Bella (Cameroon & Trabzonspor)

· Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Alvaldsnes)

· Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas)

· Perpetual Agyekum (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

· Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco & AS FAR)

· Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco & AS FAR)

· Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco & AS FAR)

· Zenatha Coleman (Namibia & Fenerbahce)

· Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

· Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria & Atletico Madrid)

· Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria & Paris FC)

· Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria & Tigres UANL)

· Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Bambanani Mbane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Atletico Madrid)

· Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa & Sporting Clube de Braga)

· Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan)

· Linda Motlhalo (South Africa & Djurgardens IF)

· Odette Gnintegma (Togo & Raja Ain Harrouda)

· Mariem Houij (Tunisia & ALG Spor)

· Sabrine Ellouzi (Tunisia & Feyenoord)

· Fazila Ikwaput (Uganda & Dove FC)

· Racheal Kundananji (Zambia & SD Eibar)

· Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

· Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Bambanani Mbanie (Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Zanele Nhlapho (Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Andisiwe Mgcoyi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Evelyn Badu (Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

· Doris Boaduwaa (Sekondi Hasaacas)

· Janet Egyir (Sekondi Hasaacas)

· Perpetual Agyekum (Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

· Fatima Zahra Dahmos (AS FAR)

· Ghizlane Chebbak (AS FAR)

· Sanaa Mssoudy (AS FAR)

· Fatima Tagnaout (AS FAR)

· Grace Mfwamba (Malabo Kings)

· Stephanie Gbogou (Malabo Kings)

· Rose Bella (Malabo Kings)

· Fatoumatta Dukureh (Wadi Degla)

· Hayama Abdellatif (Wadi Degla)

· Gift Monday (River Angels/FC Robo)

· Maryann Ezenagu (River Angels)

· Bassira Toure (AS Mande)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

· Rukiya Bizimana (Burundi & Etoile du Matin)

· Rediet Assresahagn (Ethiopia & Hawassa City FC)

· Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

· Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

· Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)

· Gift Monday (Nigeria & River Angels/FC Robo)

· Flourish Sebastine (Nigeria & Bayelsa Queens)

· Hapsatou Malado Diallo (Senegal & US Parcelles Assainies)

· Clara Luvanga (Tanzania & Yanga Princess)

· Fauzia Najemba (Uganda & BIIK Kazygurt)

Club of the Year (Women)

· Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

· Sekondi Hasaacas (Ghana)

· AS FAR (Morocco)

· Malabo Kings (Equatorial Guinea)

· Wadi Degla (Egypt)

· River Angels (Nigeria)

· AS Mande (Mali)