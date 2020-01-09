Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala has said she wants to “create her own history” after winning the 2019 Confederation of African Football’s Women’s Player of the Year award on Tuesday.

The Super Falcons captain has now won the award for a fourth time equalling the record of fellow Nigerian Perpetua Nkwocha.

Oshoala’s year included a goal at the Women’s World Cup to help Nigeria reach the last 16 in France and 10 goals in 13 appearances after joining Spanish side Barcelona in February.

“I am really excited – proud of myself, four times is something to always remember,” she told BBC Sport Africa.

“It keeps me going but of course there is still more work to do, I want to create my own history and not just equal someone else’s record – I’m going to give my best to create mine.”

Oshoala, who claimed the award in the 2014, 2016 and 2017, was up against Valerenga and Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout as well as last year’s winner Thembi Kgatlana of Beijing BG Phoenix and South Africa.

She insisted that she did not take the fourth win for granted.

“I was actually tense about it, but it was an historical night for me,” she said.

Nkwocha, who is a five-time Women’s Africa Cup of Nations winner, claimed the award back-to-back in 2004 and 2005 and again in 2010 and 2011.