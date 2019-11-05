The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday stated that President Muhammadu Buhari can preside over Nigeria from anywhere in the world.

Oshiomhole said this while on a courtesy visit to the Senate leadership.

He applauded the lawmakers for the passage of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act (amendment) Bill.

Oshiomhole said: “I was also excited to see Mr. President sign into law that Act in London.

“Again a couple of implication on this.

“That like you the President recognised that if you can manage it as quickly as you did and come out with such fundamental amendment that has such enormous impact on our national revenue, he as President also has to do the needful.

“I think by signing into law at the Nigerian House in London, it shows that the wherever the President is, he is presiding over Nigeria and with the benefit of modern technology we have passed the Mongo Park era.

“So signing it in London for me has also made several statements.

“Namely, that whereever national interest is involved, the President is on duty and wherever he is he is presiding.

“I also salute his assenting to the Bill as fast as he did and even at the Nigerian House in London.”