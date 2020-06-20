The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, Rabiat Ezolomhe, on Friday said she and her members still remain in the ruling party.

The chairperson said this while addressing newsmen in Auchi.

Ezolomhe said APC was their home and they will not abandon it.

The National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, is from Etsako West.

Many Edo State officials and members joined Governor Godwin Obaseki to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday.

According to Ezolomhe: “We learnt that people are saying that we left the party.

“We are not leaving APC.

“It is our home.

“We cannot destroy the house that we built.

“We can’t run away from the house we laboured for since 2018.

“Our tenure is not over yet.

“These are my members right here with me.

“As members of the Local Government Area, we remain members of the ruling party, we are authentic members of APC.

“Nobody can take away our position from us.

“We are not following anybody to any party.

“Our party is APC.”

Similarly, the APC chairman of Ward 10 in Etsako West Local Area, Stephen Oshawo, also said they are still APC members, adding that they did not decamp to another party.