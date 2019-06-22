The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has urged Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State to submit to the rule of law by allowing APC lawmakers who are majority to lead and pilot the affairs of Bauchi State House of Assembly.

Oshiomhole, who said he had briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue, gave the advice on Friday while meeting APC legislators from Bauchi State House of Assembly in Abuja.

The National Chairman, who described democracy as a game of numbers, said democracy must be governed by the rule of law.

He said: “The laws are clear: Democracy is a game of numbers.

“Minority can never preside over majority in a democracy because APC has 22 legislative members, PDP eight and NNPC one.

“There is no way PDP can produce the speaker, the deputy speaker and other principal officers.

“I have briefed the President in full, having met with you earlier when you shared with me the details.

“I have had conversation with the Governor.

“So, I have all the facts.”

Oshiomhole urged Muhammed to borrow a leaf from President Buhari to respect the rights and privileges of APC members-elect in the State House of Assembly.

He said: “I recall that our President would always say that the right of our citizens must be respected even during election.

“It is because of that liberal disposition of the President that you can have a PDP person being proclaimed as the Governor of Bauchi State after the last election.”