The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Etsako Ward 10, Oshawo Stephen, has said the suspension of the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, has not been lifted.

Stephen said this in a statement on Saturday after the Secretary of the same Ward 10, Emuakemeh Sule, said 17 members out of 26 signed the resolution lifting Oshiomhole’s suspension.

Sule spoke when he and the Vice Chairman of the Ward, Adizetu Jafaru, led some others to the National Secretariat of the party, claiming that from the Ward through the Local Government to the State level, Oshiomhole’s suspension had been lifted.

However, Stephen said in a statement that the ward executives who were elected into office in 2018 remain intact and have not been displaced by anybody, describing the claims of the lifting of the suspension as a charade.

The statement read in part: “The suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the ward executives remains valid. The statements to the contrary in the media are false and should be disregarded. We stand by our decision and have no reservation on the action as it is in the best interest of the party.

“The ward executives as well as our counterparts at the Etsako West Local Government level stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole for his divisive role in the crisis rocking the APC in Edo State.”