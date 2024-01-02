Oshiomhole remains my father despite our political differences – Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has apologised over his utterances against a former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, during the former governor’s face-off with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu stated this while featuring on a TVC programme on Monday.

He also insisted that Oshiomhole is still his father despite their political differences.

During the rift between Obaseki and Oshiomhole, Shaibu stood behind Obaseki against Oshiomhole, noting that the former governor was playing godfather when they both never allowed such to happen in Edo State.

However, Oshiomhole and Obaseki, who have been sighted at state functions together in recent times, seem to have settled their differences.

Shaibu, who fell out with his boss over his governorship ambition, on Monday, said his ambition to succeed his principal, Obaseki, was borne out of a divine conviction to serve the state and take governance back to the people.

He said, “I express remorse over my choice of words against Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in times past and I insist that the former governor, now a Senator at the National Assembly, remains my father despite our political differences.”

Shaibu, who shared his thoughts on a range of issues, including his political ambition, the conflict between him and Obaseki, governance, and security, among other concerns, stated that his ambition to succeed Obaseki is driven by a divine cause to take Edo State to the next level.

He added, “Yes, I want to be the next Governor of Edo State not because l am Philip Shaibu, it is my constitutional right. Before publicly declaring my interest to contest, l had consulted widely with many persons and groups within and outside Edo State.

“Moreover, l went into prayers to seek guidance and direction from God. The signs l received encouraged me to go ahead with my aspiration, though it was obvious the Governor had his plans of supporting another person.”