The National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, was on Friday placed under temporary house arrest as the police prevented him from attending the planned mega rally of the All Progressives National Congress in Benin, Edo State, Daily Independent is reporting.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had on Thursday suspended the rally organised to welcome a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and the party’s governorship candidate in 2016, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his loyalists to the APC.

Daily Independent said it was told by a credible source monitoring the development that the State Commissioner of Police, Lawal Tanko Jimeta, went to Oshiomhole’s residence on Friday morning, stopping him from attending any rally in view of the prevailing security situation in the state.

The source told Daily Independent: “As we speak, Oshiomhole is under house arrest because the Commissioner of Police told him you can’t go anywhere.

“Also, the rally they were proposing to hold in Garrick couldn’t hold because the police authority has placed a ban on it.

“The state government also issued a statement banning any open rally.

“On the strength of that, the rally failed and all the artistes and musicians who were supposed to play at the venue were dispersed, including media houses like Channels TV, AIT, who were already scheduled to do live broadcast of the event.

“A few people now went to Ize-Iyamu’s residence where he addressed them.

“That is the situation for now.”