Edo Council of Traditional Rulers will, on January 2, 2020, embark on fasting and prayer to seek God’s intervention in the ongoing crisis in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeriareports that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo and his immediate predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, have been embroiled in protracted crisis which has polarised the party in the state.

NAN also reports that the crisis between the two gladiators and their supporters has continued unabated in spite of the intervention by the leadership of the party, governors and other well-meaning individuals in the country.

A statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Otaru of Auchi, Alh. Usman Abudah, and made available to newsmen in Benin on Monday, said that the royal father, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, enjoined the Muslim ummah in his kingdom to continue to pray for peace in the state.

Abudah said that the monarch, while briefing members of Otaru-in-Council on the recent meeting of the state Traditional Rulers’ Council, presided over by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, had also urged them to join in the exercise.

While saying that the fasting would hold on January 2, 2020, he enjoined the entire kingdom to also support the efforts of the royal fathers, “as prayers are never too much and nobody knows whose prayers the Almighty will accept”.