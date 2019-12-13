Former Executive Director on Media and Publicity to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prince John Mayaki, has denied reports that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is under house arrest.

This claim has been making the rounds on the internet as part of the ongoing crisis surrounding the rally organized to mark the return of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to the APC from the PDP.

“Reeling from the public humiliation suffered over the clear abuse of power and instigation of violence in the state today, the Edo State government is trying to save face by spreading the false and fictitious reports that the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is under house arrest,” Prince John Mayaki said in a statement released to reporters this evening.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. The National Chairman has committed no crime or wrongdoing and thus cannot be denied his freedom.”

“Members of the public are urged to disregard this false report concocted by the satanic government of Obaseki after it was unsuccessful in its attempt to block the peaceful rally held to herald the homecoming of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu to the APC.”

Another aide told The Eagle Online that Oshiomhole decided not to go to the rally which was moved to Ize-Iyamu’s house in deference to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who cancelled the rally.

The aide said: “Comrade addressed a press conference when Ize-Iyamu and the South South Vice Chairman of the APC met him in his home.

“He chose not to go to the event because he wouldn’t want to disregard the IG’s order.”