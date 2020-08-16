Governor Godwin Obaseki will have no problem in winning the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State if the support of notable political leaders in the state is anything to go by.

“Since about 80 per cent of the voters in Edo State are supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Godwin Obaseki is as good as through to the governorship victory and will therefore continue at Osadebe House,” Edo State leaders said on Sunday.

The leaders praised Obaseki for working dedicatedly for the good of the people and changing the cause of the state’s history for good.

“We thank God for the life of the governor for doing our generation proud.”

Rising from a meeting in Lagos, the leaders praised Obaseki for giving the people the power to decide the direction of governance, saying the era of a former Governor of the state and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, was over.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki performed excellently. He used his contacts to bring in investors. He also reduced unemployment in the state.”

The Chairman of the Obaseki-Shaibu Victory Movement, Chief John Obanor, in a statement in Lagos said the leaders hailed Obaseki for making Edo State a case study on accountability to the rest of the states in the federation.

The leaders commended Obaseki for pursuing in the state the policies and principles of women empowerment, providing the enabling environment for the emergence of small scale and intermediate industries and shifting resources to the local government areas for positive efforts in roads, health, water and educational infrastructure.

They said: “The good people of Edo State cannot be taken for a ride. They know that the candidacy of Governor Godwin Obaseki is the right one and that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is the party that will win the September 19 governorship election.”

They also commended Obaseki for understanding the problems confronting the people and proffering solution on them.

“Due process and accountability have been enthroned in doing Government business. Governor Godwin Obaseki will maintain this high tempo in his second term,” the leaders said.

The leaders from the three senatorial districts highlighted geopolitical balancing, good governance, quality and better leadership in the last 45 months in the state.

“We have a brilliant, clever, focused and purposeful governor in Edo State. Governor Godwin Obaseki is always thirsty for legacies,” the leaders said.

They also emphasized Obaseki’s drives, passion and commitment to the good people of Edo State.

They said: “Governor Godwin Obaseki will employ more teachers. He will continue to give agriculture a priority, renovate and equip existing hospitals and build new ones where they are needed. He will ensure that every secondary school student in Edo State is computer literate.”

The leaders, who vowed to install Obaseki again, stated: “The task ahead must be collectively achieved.”