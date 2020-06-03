The All Progressives Congress has denied insinuations that its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has endorsed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ekiti State for a second term.

This was disclosed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Tuesday while reacting to the position credited to a group, Unity Mandate Agenda.

Issa-Onilu, in a statement titled: NWC members lack power to endorse aspirants,” said: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to a group ‘Unity Mandate Agenda’ alleging that the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has been ‘endorsed’ for a second term by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

“This is indeed a grievous falsehood intended to create disaffection among our members.

“We hereby refute this spurious statement and wish to state unequivocally that neither the National Chairman nor any member of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has the power to endorse any aspirant.

“The APC is not in the business of endorsing aspirants. As a progressive party, our ultimate guiding principle is strict adherence to the tenets of participatory democracy.

“Our members in Ondo State and elsewhere should ignore this unfounded report. As we move close to governorship primaries in both Edo and Ondo States, it should be expected that mischief makers would do their worst to impugn on the process. As always, they would fail in this current campaign

“Our responsibility as the National Working Committee is to provide level playing ground for every eligible aspirant to contest for the ticket.

“The Party’s schedule of activities for the Edo and Ondo Governorship elections have been released. Our focus now is to ensure proper screening of aspirants, due diligence and conduct free, transparent and credible primaries to elect the Party’s candidates for both elections.

“Our members should continue to count on us to provide responsible leadership and act strictly by the rules at all times.”

