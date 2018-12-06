OSCOTECH, Esa-Oke staff kidnappers contact victims’ families for ransom

Suspected kidnappers of eight staffers of the Osun College of Technology, Esa-Oke, Osun, kidnapped on Tuesday have contacted the families of the remaining four victims.

The kidnappers were said to be demanding for ransom before the victims could regain their freedom.

A family member of one of the victims, who pleaded anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria in a chat on the social media said that she was already in touch with the kidnappers.

The family member said: “I am now on negotiation with the kidnappers, but they are insisting on N2 million.

“She said the kidnappers alleged that they had moved their victims to Benin. Our God is everywhere and He will settle the ransom for us in Jesus name.

“We really appreciate everyone for being there, sirs and mas. Let’s not relent yet.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Osun Police Command, Folashade Odoro, had earlier confirmed to NAN in Osogbo that four of the eight kidnapped staff members of OSCOTECH, had regained their freedom on Wednesday.

Odoro, however, declined to give further details relating to their freedom, but said police operatives were still working toward the release of the remaining four.

NAN had earlier reported that suspected gunmen on Tuesday kidnapped eight staff of the college and also killed one of them that tried to escape.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Adewale Oyekanmi, told NAN on Wednesday that the staff members were attacked and kidnapped around 4:30p.m after the close of work on Tuesday.

Oyekanmi said the gunmen blocked the Esa-Oke Road leading to the college campus, stopped the vehicles of the staff and abducted them.

He said: “One of the staff was shot and killed inside his car when he was trying to escape from the gunmen.

“The police, DSS and men of the OPC are helping in combing the bushes to see if they can rescue the kidnapped staff.”